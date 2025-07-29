Why Do Tow Trucks Have 'Not For Hire' Signs?

Ever noticed a "not for hire" sign plastered on the side or rear of tow trucks and wondered what it means? Its purpose is actually to inform the public that the vehicle does not operate for business purposes. Such trucks are likely owned and operated by business entities transporting their own goods, say a construction firm transporting materials or a car dealership delivering new vehicles to its lot. As such, while the transport serves a business purpose, the service itself is not provided for public use.

The Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) defines a for-hire motor carrier as a person or entity that transports goods or passengers in exchange for compensation. On the contrary, a private motor carrier performs similar transport activities but without receiving payment. In a separate definition for private motor carrier of passengers for business, the CFR notes that services provided are "not available to the public at large." Therefore, in this context, compensation or payment refers to money given by external clients.

Though the definitions explain what the two motor carrier types are, they fail to expound on their technical differences. Aside from not mentioning that the definitions directly apply to the vehicles the carriers operate, the CFR does not explicitly say how for-hire trucks are required to secure operating authority or a license from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). Private motor carriers are not required to do the same, but must still comply with safety standards, such as truck maintenance inspections and more.