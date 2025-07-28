What Is Trail Mode In The Toyota RAV4 & When Should You Use It?

The Toyota RAV4 first appeared for the 1996 model year, and since then, this Japanese compact SUV has proven to be an immense success. In recent years, the RAV4 has established itself as America's best-selling SUV, and part of the appeal is the impressive versatility it offers to owners. As a two-row SUV, it offers seating for five and plenty of cargo space. It's affordable too, kicking off at the moment with an MSRP of just $29,550, minus any destination charges ($1,450) and other fees. Furthermore, it's actually quite capable off-road too, especially ever since Toyota introduced Trail Mode for the 2019 model year. This is an automatic control built within the limited-slip differential system, and it helps to boost grip and vehicle control in the trickiest of circumstances.

It works when the RAV4 is crossing particularly rough terrain, and so this is when owners should consider using it. Here, it's possible that one of the driven wheels could lose contact with the ground, and therefore free-wheel in the air. In this circumstance, the Trail Mode would cut the torque directed to the free wheel, and instead direct it to the other grounded wheel(s), enabling the vehicle to continue driving in a situation where it might otherwise have been stuck. Trail Mode can be found on all RAV4 Hybrid models, and therefore may well appear on the all-new 2026 Toyota RAV4, which is pegged to be a hybrid-only model, doing away with any solely gas-powered trims.