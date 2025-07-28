What Is Trail Mode In The Toyota RAV4 & When Should You Use It?
The Toyota RAV4 first appeared for the 1996 model year, and since then, this Japanese compact SUV has proven to be an immense success. In recent years, the RAV4 has established itself as America's best-selling SUV, and part of the appeal is the impressive versatility it offers to owners. As a two-row SUV, it offers seating for five and plenty of cargo space. It's affordable too, kicking off at the moment with an MSRP of just $29,550, minus any destination charges ($1,450) and other fees. Furthermore, it's actually quite capable off-road too, especially ever since Toyota introduced Trail Mode for the 2019 model year. This is an automatic control built within the limited-slip differential system, and it helps to boost grip and vehicle control in the trickiest of circumstances.
It works when the RAV4 is crossing particularly rough terrain, and so this is when owners should consider using it. Here, it's possible that one of the driven wheels could lose contact with the ground, and therefore free-wheel in the air. In this circumstance, the Trail Mode would cut the torque directed to the free wheel, and instead direct it to the other grounded wheel(s), enabling the vehicle to continue driving in a situation where it might otherwise have been stuck. Trail Mode can be found on all RAV4 Hybrid models, and therefore may well appear on the all-new 2026 Toyota RAV4, which is pegged to be a hybrid-only model, doing away with any solely gas-powered trims.
Other off-roading features on the current Toyota RAV4
If taking the path less trodden is your idea of a fun day out, then it's likely that Toyota's RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition is the best-suited trim. This is far from Toyota's most off-road -capable SUV — that accolade lies with the Land Cruiser or 4Runner — but it's a great option nonetheless. Pricing starts at $35,820, and under the hood owners will find a 2.5-liter inline-four hybrid powertrain. In order to handle some light off-roading, Toyota has equipped the aptly named Woodland Edition with some trick goodies, including 18-inch bronze-colored TRD alloys wheels, which are shod in Falken all-terrain tires. Furthermore, the carpets inside are covered by all-weather rubber mats — ideal for keeping muddy boots and river-soaked dogs from causing too much mess on the drive home.
Up in the arches, Toyotas fit TRD-tweaked off-road suspension, and there's 219 horsepower on tap, which should help owners power through those deeper puddles without too much fuss. While there are many features to be excited about with the recently released 2026 Toyota RAV4, fans of adventure will likely be most excited by the fact that this Woodland trim is to stay on. The 2026 model will be available as a regular or plug-in hybrid, and will be offered alongside LE, SE, XLE, XSE, Limited, and GR Sport trims.