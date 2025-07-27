What Is A Burner Phone And How Do You Buy One?

When you hear the phrase "burner phone," you're probably going to picture devices used for all kinds of illicit or mysterious purposes. It's understandable, really, considering that the phrase is pretty ubiquitous in thrillers, detective procedurals, and courtroom dramas. In reality, burner phones can be useful for totally innocuous and legal reasons, like adding a layer of protection to your personal data or helping to avoid losing your precious smartphone on a trip.

A burner phone is a minimalist mobile handset with limited bells and whistles that is entirely separate from your personal device. They're meant to be equipped with a burner prepaid SIM card bought with cash. These cards are bought up front without any kind of a contract attached to them. You can get them loaded up with a certain amount of calls, texts, or data — if your burner is actually mobile data-enabled — which you can then top up later if you wish. However, when the term is used more colloquially, burner phones can be any kind of secondary cell phone that uses a different phone number.

Since you can use most phones as burner phones, you can pick them up from most retailers. What you really want to look for is a straightforward, cheap device that you won't mind losing. Target offers several prepaid cell phones for under $50, which you can pick up in-store. Other box stores, like Best Buy, also have options. You can also grab second-hand mobiles and get a pre-paid SIM separately from most outlets, including convenience stores, garages, and even airports.