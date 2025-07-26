What The Orange Light On Your Ninja Thirsti Means (And How To Fix It)
If you've been looking at countertop drink systems recently, then chances are you've already come across the Ninja Thirsti as an option. Reviews on the Ninja Thirsti say the product is worth it, mostly for its quality and design. It even earned 4.5 stars on Amazon and 4.6 stars on Walmart. But while most users are pretty satisfied with the machine, the Ninja Thirsti is not without some issues. For one, it can be quite loud. The flavor pods are an added cost too.
Then, there's the technical issues like the bubble button turning orange. If you've been using the machine for weeks, it won't be long before you run into this dreaded orange light. Don't worry, though, as this isn't an error. On both models of the Ninja Thirsti, an orange bubble button just means that your carbon dioxide bottle is running low with just about 25% left. So what do you need to do when the orange light on your Ninja Thirsti appears? Here's a quick guide on how to fix it.
How to fix the orange bubble button on your Ninja Thirsti
When the bubble button on your Ninja Thirsti turns orange, it doesn't actually need any immediate action. In fact, you can still continue making drinks with no problem. The CO2 canister will last for about 10 to 25 more servings (using 12-ounce cups) before completely running out. However, until you replace the bottle, the bubble button will stay orange. You can only clear the orange light on your Ninja Thirsti once you hook up a new cylinder and reset the button. Here's how to do so:
- Open the CO2 door on the side of the machine.
- Lift the CO2 canister out.
- Turn the bottle to the left until you can completely pull it out.
- Pop a new tank into the CO2 cover. You can use original cylinders, but the Ninja Thirsti is compatible with SodaStream CO2 too.
- Screw the canister into place by turning it to the right. Make sure it's secured tightly.
- Push the tank back into the machine.
- Close the door.
- Long-press the bubble button until you hear a beep or the LED indicator turns white.
Don't forget to do the last step; otherwise, the bubble button will keep showing orange even after the CO2 refill. From here, you can start using your Ninja Thirsti again as you normally would.