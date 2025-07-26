What The Orange Light On Your Ninja Thirsti Means (And How To Fix It)

If you've been looking at countertop drink systems recently, then chances are you've already come across the Ninja Thirsti as an option. Reviews on the Ninja Thirsti say the product is worth it, mostly for its quality and design. It even earned 4.5 stars on Amazon and 4.6 stars on Walmart. But while most users are pretty satisfied with the machine, the Ninja Thirsti is not without some issues. For one, it can be quite loud. The flavor pods are an added cost too.

Then, there's the technical issues like the bubble button turning orange. If you've been using the machine for weeks, it won't be long before you run into this dreaded orange light. Don't worry, though, as this isn't an error. On both models of the Ninja Thirsti, an orange bubble button just means that your carbon dioxide bottle is running low with just about 25% left. So what do you need to do when the orange light on your Ninja Thirsti appears? Here's a quick guide on how to fix it.