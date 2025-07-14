Is Ninja Thirsti CO2 Compatible With SodaStream? (And Vice Versa?)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Not every food and drink-related gadget is useful — in fact, some kitchen tech is nothing more than a waste of money. However, SodaStream machines have proved popular for good reason, allowing owners to create their own sparkling drinks while reducing the amount of cans and bottles they end up throwing in the bin. SodaStream's sparkling water makers start from under $100, and that also makes them great gifts for kitchen tech-obsessed foodies. SodaStream is a long-running brand, and can trace its roots back over 100 years, but recently, its products have had to compete with an increasing number of rivals.

One of those rivals is the Ninja Thirsti, which costs slightly more than a basic SodaStream but allows users to add flavors directly into the sparkling water it produces via pods. It might be a comparatively new brand, but Ninja makes a range of appliances, many of which have quickly established themselves as being among the best value in their respective segments. Alongside the Thirsti, Ninja also makes everything from air fryers to coffee makers.

If you've already got a SodaStream and recently picked up a Ninja Thirsti, you might be wondering if the CO2 canisters from the SodaStream are compatible with your new gadget. If you have official SodaStream canisters, then yes, you'll be able to use those canisters with the Thirsti, as they're both identically shaped.