This Mini Sub Is Built To Sneak Navy SEALs Into Enemy Territory

Navy SEALs are known for operating under the radar. They are an elite and highly-trained military force that specializes in conducting secretive missions, including insertions and extractions, often deep into enemy territory. Achieving this without being detected is largely determined by the nature of the mission, but one method that has been used for decades is the use of mini submarines. However, while this has been a common method for SEALs to deploy, it isn't without its drawbacks.

Operating such mini-submarines meant that SEALs would be exposed to the elements, and would have to don wetsuits to keep dry and warm during deployments. This meant that SEALs (SEAL stands for sea, air, and land) would often arrive on missions in less than top physical condition. And while Navy SEAL training means only the fittest make it through, being cold and wet will still sap performance.

This is why the latest tool available to Navy SEALs is so important. The Dry Combat Submersible (DCS) is designed to clandestinely deliver SEALs over long distances to their destination in a completely dry environment. According to Lockheed Martin — the company that developed the mini submarine — the DCS allows its occupants to arrive at a mission feeling "...warm, rested, hydrated, and ready..." This mini submarine will help ensure the SEALs will be able to execute their missions without a handicap.