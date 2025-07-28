Did Nissan Really Invent Paint That Keeps Your Car Cool?

In the modern era, where nearly all cars are equipped with air conditioning, driving when it's hot outside isn't nearly as uncomfortable as it was in the earlier days of motoring. But despite advances in automotive climate control, there's still something very unpleasant about climbing into a car that's been sitting in the sun for a few hours, and being greeted by a scorching hot cabin. Once you start driving, even with the AC fan blowing away at full speed, it can still take a while to cool the interior down to a comfortable level.

On many newer cars, there are ways to counteract this by engaging the car's air conditioning in advance, either manually via a button, or with a pre-conditioning system where the AC can be automatically activated once the cabin reaches a certain temperature or at a certain time of day. Tesla vehicles have this capability, which is also used for their Dog Mode to keep the cabin comfortable for a canine friend.

Nissan, though, has been experimenting with a different, more proactive way of keeping a car cool, by creating an experimental "cool paint technology" designed to counteract the sun's rays and keep the exterior and interior of the car from getting too hot in the first place. While Nissan didn't invent the idea of cooling paint itself, it is leading the effort to make it work on vehicles.