The Overlooked Lawn Mower Attachment That Makes Weed Eating & Edging Easier
Whether you're a green-thumbed gardener or just trying to keep the outside of your property looking respectable, mowing the lawn is something most of us have to deal with on a regular basis. It can be pretty tedious, especially if it's just seen as another chore to do, which is why any tips, tricks, or innovations that can streamline and quicken up the process could be of interest to many of us. Now, while the Trimyxs attachment we're covering here won't actually cut the grass any quicker, it will make light work of both edging and trimming.
The tool in question is the Trimyxs Trimmer & Edger universal push mower attachment, which retails for $199.99 and is available directly through Trimyxs. It's the first of its kind, as a battery powered trimmer and edger that simply mounts to the wheels of your mower, and can be used at the same time as mowing the lawn. Once mounted, the tool can be activated by pushing the button which mounts to the mower's handle. With the attachment mounted horizontally, it trims neatly up to any obstacles, such as the edge of your house, fence, decks, or anything else that might get in the way of your mower. In order to edge, simply flip the end of the tool up — this sees the blades chop vertically, providing a neat finish to the edge of your lawn, without having to use a separate tool after mowing.
A closer look at the Trimyxs edging and trimming attachment
Trimyxs boasts that this attachment is perfectly compatible with all major lawn mower brands, including big names such as Atlas, Dewalt, and Honda. The product has also received a smattering of awards, such as multiple NHS Innovative Product top five placings, a 2024 NHPA Retailers Choice Award, and a first-place award at the 2022 West Central Trailblazer Entrepreneur Pitch. Customers also seem pretty impressed, with Trimyxs proudly displaying a number of positive testimonials on their site.
The attachment itself is black and silver in color, weighs 7.5 pounds, and runs at a speed of 10,000 rpm. It's powered by a single 20V lithium-ion battery, and the battery provided gives enough energy for the tool to cater to one acre of lawn care. It's perfectly safe too, thanks to a built-in safety guard, and it works at a distance which is far enough away from the operator to reduce the amount of debris kickback.
There are other options on the market of course, such as the Ryobi Edger attachment, which retails for $99 but requires a power head which is a separate purchase, or indeed there are a wide range of grass trimmers on the market too. However, the Trimyxs attachment is the only one of its kind which incorporates both edging and trimming, and can be used while also mowing at the same time. At $199, it might not be right for everyone, but for anyone who's constantly struggling to find the time to achieve a neat finish, the Trimyxs attachment might be the perfect solution.