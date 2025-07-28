The Overlooked Lawn Mower Attachment That Makes Weed Eating & Edging Easier

Whether you're a green-thumbed gardener or just trying to keep the outside of your property looking respectable, mowing the lawn is something most of us have to deal with on a regular basis. It can be pretty tedious, especially if it's just seen as another chore to do, which is why any tips, tricks, or innovations that can streamline and quicken up the process could be of interest to many of us. Now, while the Trimyxs attachment we're covering here won't actually cut the grass any quicker, it will make light work of both edging and trimming.

The tool in question is the Trimyxs Trimmer & Edger universal push mower attachment, which retails for $199.99 and is available directly through Trimyxs. It's the first of its kind, as a battery powered trimmer and edger that simply mounts to the wheels of your mower, and can be used at the same time as mowing the lawn. Once mounted, the tool can be activated by pushing the button which mounts to the mower's handle. With the attachment mounted horizontally, it trims neatly up to any obstacles, such as the edge of your house, fence, decks, or anything else that might get in the way of your mower. In order to edge, simply flip the end of the tool up — this sees the blades chop vertically, providing a neat finish to the edge of your lawn, without having to use a separate tool after mowing.