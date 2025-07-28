How Often Should You Replace Your Car's Spark Plug Cables?

If you're unsure of whether or not your vehicle's spark plug wires need replacing, and you don't want to bring it into a mechanic for servicing, there are a couple of indicators that will tell you if it's time. A few indications that your spark plug cables are failing are a decrease in fuel economy, your engine is unstable when idling or unexpected stalling, acceleration has become a bit unresponsive, poor engine performance, or an illuminated check engine light.

Seeing your vehicle's fuel economy estimates dip below what they typically average is one of the more common signs that your spark plug cables need to be replaced. If there is a fault in the cable and the electrical current isn't being passed to the spark plug, the spark plugs may cause the engine to misfire. In order to make up for the misfiring spark plugs, the engine will consume more fuel to compensate.

If you find that your engine is not accelerating as usual, or there's a lag between pushing down on the pedal and the vehicle accelerating, it may be the spark plug cables. Similar to how the fuel economy issue arises, if there is a fault in the spark plug cable the engine won't receive continuous electricity, causing the engine to misfire and not accelerate as expected.