Car's Automatic Windows Stopped Working? This Could Be The Easy Fix

While plenty of mechanical issues can render your car unusable for a while, there are lots of other problems that can go unaddressed if you're pressed for time or money. A malfunctioning climate control system, burned-out interior bulbs, and stubborn automatic power windows aren't vehicle-sidelining issues, but can make driving less comfortable.

Automatic windows are something many drivers take for granted — just press or lift the lever-style window switch momentarily and the window opens or closes fully. If your window switches work when held down but the glass won't go completely up or down automatically, there might be a quick tool-free fix for the problem. In a Tik Tok video, owners of the auto repair shop Royalty Auto Service in St. Mary's, Georgia demonstrated the trick on a late-model Mazda.

In the short clip, shop owner Sherwood Cooke III presents the step-by-step process to reset the automatic windows on this particular car. Close the window fully and hold the switch in the up position for 10 seconds. Next, roll the window all the way down, hold the button in the down position for 10 seconds, and then release it. You might need to do this every time you disconnect the battery or it goes dead, and this procedure is not the same for all make and model cars. An internet search for "reset automatic windows" followed by your car's model might point you to another routine that works.