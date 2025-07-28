Car's Automatic Windows Stopped Working? This Could Be The Easy Fix
While plenty of mechanical issues can render your car unusable for a while, there are lots of other problems that can go unaddressed if you're pressed for time or money. A malfunctioning climate control system, burned-out interior bulbs, and stubborn automatic power windows aren't vehicle-sidelining issues, but can make driving less comfortable.
Automatic windows are something many drivers take for granted — just press or lift the lever-style window switch momentarily and the window opens or closes fully. If your window switches work when held down but the glass won't go completely up or down automatically, there might be a quick tool-free fix for the problem. In a Tik Tok video, owners of the auto repair shop Royalty Auto Service in St. Mary's, Georgia demonstrated the trick on a late-model Mazda.
@royaltyautoservice
A quick and easy trick to fixing your automated windows! #mechaniclife #cartok #cartips #carhacks #carrepair #autorepair #autoshop #cartalk #cartiktok #automotive #carguy #cargirl #mazda #foryou #fyp #viral #MakeNightsEpic #ItsGreatOutdoors #hack #tips #tipsandtricks
In the short clip, shop owner Sherwood Cooke III presents the step-by-step process to reset the automatic windows on this particular car. Close the window fully and hold the switch in the up position for 10 seconds. Next, roll the window all the way down, hold the button in the down position for 10 seconds, and then release it. You might need to do this every time you disconnect the battery or it goes dead, and this procedure is not the same for all make and model cars. An internet search for "reset automatic windows" followed by your car's model might point you to another routine that works.
What causes an automatic window to stop working?
Manual window cranks are one of the classic car features that are probably gone for good, although the simple mechanism was more reliable than the power windows found in most cars today. Windows that rely on electricity to go up or down have more failure points than manual windows, so troubleshooting the problem can be an annoying process. The first test if power windows aren't working is easy; check the fuse for the power window circuit to make sure it hasn't blown.If the fuse is intact and the windows still won't work, the switch is another possible culprit. It's usually relatively easy to remove the switch and test it with a multimeter, and you'll have a chance to inspect some of the related wiring and contact points as well.
If there is power to a properly functioning switch and it still doesn't do anything, the problem might be a dead window regulator motor. Here are the signs of a dying car window motor that can help clue you in to the problem. Replacement regulator and motor assemblies usually aren't terribly expensive, but the process of removing and replacing door panels to swap window motors can be tedious. If your windows go up or down slowly because of buildup, WD-40 can clean your window tracks and help prolong regulator motor failure. It's not easy to troubleshoot power window problems or disassemble your car doors, so don't hesitate to take your car to a shop for diagnosis and repairs.