How To Know If Your Car Has A Top Speed Limiter (And Can You Turn It Off?)

You've probably wondered how it would feel hitting your car's speed limit. In fact, you may have already done it on a track a couple of times. As scary as it may feel to some, there are drivers out there who want everything that their car can offer. They love the adrenaline kick of pushing the limits of their car in terms of speed. While it wouldn't make sense to try to increase the top speed of a stock Prius, Camry, or Altima, the stakes are much different if you are building a performance version of the same to get more horsepower. In that instance, it would make perfect sense to try to achieve higher speeds than factory, just to feel the potential of your power upgrade.

The top speed of a car is the maximum speed a vehicle can achieve under ideal conditions. For car enthusiasts, it's more like a key performance indicator. A top speed limiter, on the other hand, is a mechanical or digital restriction factory-set by the manufacturer to prevent a car from exceeding a set speed.