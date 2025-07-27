Can You Put A 3.5L EcoBoost V6 Engine In A Ford Mustang?

The Ford Mustang has always been offered with a number of different engine options. Both the S550 and S650 Mustang generations have been offered with either a boosted inline-four engine, or a naturally aspirated V8. While most will naturally prefer the brutish V8, the smaller EcoBoost engine does have its fans, with many highlighting the solid performance, better affordability, and enhanced handling due to less weight hanging over the front wheels.

It could be argued that Ford really missed a trick though, by not combining the strong points of both and selling a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6-powered Mustang. If this were the case, it would benefit from the power of a slightly larger capacity engine, but also receive the drama and tuning capabilities of a boosted unit too. Fortunately, fans of the model and wrench-turning enthusiasts with a need for speed have taken matters into their own hands, and crafted their own 3.5L EcoBoost V6-powered Mustangs. The great thing here is, due to the customization required for such a swap, there is no need to start with a new or nearly-new Mustang — you can pick what you think is the best Mustang generation and start the swap from there.