Which Land Rover Models Offer All-Wheel Steering?

These days, we see a lot of vehicles being offered with all-wheel drive. This is where the drivetrain equally distributes power to all four of your vehicle's wheels to make it move. Less common is all-wheel steering, sometimes known as four-wheel steer. This is where steering inputs turn the front and rear wheels in tandem with each other. Most vehicles are set up to only allow the front wheels to steer, but a select number can rotate all four, such as several of the vehicles produced by Land Rover.

By a select number, that really means a select number. Across the company's entire lineup, there are just two models that have all-wheel steering as an option. If you were hoping to get a Discovery or a Defender model with it, you are out of luck. That goes for any trim of those models, as well as any packages or options that may be available for them. Instead, all-wheel steering is only available on the Range Rover side of the company, but even there, it is not a universal feature. All-wheel steering can only be had on the standard Range Rover and the Range Rover Sport. However, it may surprise you to realize which one of these comes with it standard and which requires extra outlay for the feature.