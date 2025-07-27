Which Land Rover Models Offer All-Wheel Steering?
These days, we see a lot of vehicles being offered with all-wheel drive. This is where the drivetrain equally distributes power to all four of your vehicle's wheels to make it move. Less common is all-wheel steering, sometimes known as four-wheel steer. This is where steering inputs turn the front and rear wheels in tandem with each other. Most vehicles are set up to only allow the front wheels to steer, but a select number can rotate all four, such as several of the vehicles produced by Land Rover.
By a select number, that really means a select number. Across the company's entire lineup, there are just two models that have all-wheel steering as an option. If you were hoping to get a Discovery or a Defender model with it, you are out of luck. That goes for any trim of those models, as well as any packages or options that may be available for them. Instead, all-wheel steering is only available on the Range Rover side of the company, but even there, it is not a universal feature. All-wheel steering can only be had on the standard Range Rover and the Range Rover Sport. However, it may surprise you to realize which one of these comes with it standard and which requires extra outlay for the feature.
A pricey option on a pricey SUV
In a rather surprising move, it is actually the regular Range Rover that comes standard with all-wheel steering. Because this is such a rare feature across Land Rover's entire slate of vehicles, you probably would not think that it would come standard on what appears to be a base model. The reality, though, is that the Range Rover is the upper-tier version of the vehicle. With a starting price of $110,100 (plus a $2,150 destination and delivery fee), it is the Range Rover trim with the second-highest starting price, with only the SV versions costing more. So, while this model has no name modifiers, the Range Rover is a true luxury item, which is why it comes standard with an exclusive feature like all-wheel steering.
The 2025 Range Rover Sport sounds like it should be a higher-end trim, but it's actually one level down from the Range Rover, with a starting price of $83,700 (plus a destination and delivery fee of $1,850). One of the sacrifices you make will be all-wheel steering. In order to get this feature on the Sport model, you will need to get what is called the Stormer Handling Package. This is a package that costs $7,185, and it adds features like Dynamic Response Pro (for better on-road handling), a torque-vectoring differential, and four-wheel steering. That is a hefty price, but if you want your Range Rover Sport to have all-wheel steering, this is the only way you are going to get it.