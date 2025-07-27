All About Packard's Record-Breaking 24-Cylinder Engine

Packard was a luxury American automaker, and the brand's bread-and-butter was producing exclusive motorcars for the wealthy, including the first-ever V12-powered production car in 1915. However, Packard made an interesting swerve in the 1920s, when Lt. Alford Joseph Williams approached the company in 1926. Williams wanted Packard to develop an engine capable of winning the Schneider Trophy air race. He decided to enlist the help of Packard after the U.S. stopped supporting his team. The now-defunct automaker Packard accepted the challenge and turned its attention to aviation, in an attempt to claim victory at the prestigious air race.

Packard took two of its existing Model 1500 V12 engines and mounted one atop the other, with a single crankshaft combining them. The result was dubbed the Packard 1A-2775 X-24 engine, although many refer to it as the Navy did, purely as the Packard X-2775. The engine was mightily ambitious, and although it never took home a trophy, the X-2775 set an unofficial speed record in 1927, reaching 322 mph across a 1.9-mile stretch.

Ultimately, only two X-2275 engines were ever built, with one being modified over time and currently lost to the world, while the U.S. Navy donated the other one to the Smithsonian Museum. With the engines being built to order and carrying a $35,000 asking price back in the late '20s, it's no wonder that more don't exist, although it's great that at least one surviving example is in careful hands now to remind future generations of what the pinnacle of 1920s aviation engineering looked like.