Why Many PC Gamers Still Prefer HD Monitors Over 4K

There's a crucial bit of data we haven't mentioned yet. The most popular GPUs on the Steam Hardware Survey referenced above are on the low-end, with eight of the top 10 spots occupied by versions of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 3060, 4050, and 4060. The GTX 1060, released back in 2019, still holds fourth place. Pairing a 4K monitor with those GPUs would be like driving a Formula One race car in rush hour traffic. In other words, gamers are choosing monitors that make sense with their computers and their budgets. If you handed out blank checks and told them to build their ideal gaming PC, a large portion of them would choose a ludicrously expensive, high-end GPU and a 4K monitor to go along with it.

Free computers are exceedingly rare in the real world, so gamers have to make choices that balance budgets with spec sheets. And for most gamers, 1080p gaming is the clear choice. Unless you have a beefier GPU than the majority of gamers, you'll have to choose between playing games at 1080p with boosted settings and frame rates, or running them at 4K with choppy frames and lower settings. And other specs matter when buying a monitor, including response times, color accuracy, contrast, brightness and whether or not it has G-Sync or FreeSync to reduce screen tearing.

Additionally, premium panel technologies like OLED are more expensive than LCD. If you have a certain budget for your monitor, it's better to opt for a 1080p panel with great specs than a 4K display that sucks. But that doesn't mean all gamers should stick to HD monitors. So let's talk about who should make the jump to 2K or 4K.