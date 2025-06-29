What's The Most Popular GPU On The Steam Hardware Survey & How Much Does One Cost?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the most important decisions that you'll make when building a gaming rig is deciding which graphics card you're going to buy. Nvidia and AMD both have plenty of excellent models on the market, and Intel has recently started to get more competitive in the field as well. Those who are looking at which model to get might be interested in hearing a bit more about the most popular model currently in use.

Steam is the biggest gaming platform on PC, so one of the best ways to see which GPU is most popular is by checking which model is plugged into most gamers' computers. According to the May 2025 Steam Hardware and Software Survey, that distinction belongs to the Nvidia GeForce 3060. It's worth noting that this card is only being used by 4.73% of Steam users according to the latest polls. Even so, that still represents the largest percentage of any individual card. The vast majority of models are only powering the computers of a fraction of a percent of Steam users.

So, what is it about the 3060 that has made it so popular? Those of you who are curious to learn more may want to know more about the card itself, including its cost and its current market position.