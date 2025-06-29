What's The Most Popular GPU On The Steam Hardware Survey & How Much Does One Cost?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
One of the most important decisions that you'll make when building a gaming rig is deciding which graphics card you're going to buy. Nvidia and AMD both have plenty of excellent models on the market, and Intel has recently started to get more competitive in the field as well. Those who are looking at which model to get might be interested in hearing a bit more about the most popular model currently in use.
Steam is the biggest gaming platform on PC, so one of the best ways to see which GPU is most popular is by checking which model is plugged into most gamers' computers. According to the May 2025 Steam Hardware and Software Survey, that distinction belongs to the Nvidia GeForce 3060. It's worth noting that this card is only being used by 4.73% of Steam users according to the latest polls. Even so, that still represents the largest percentage of any individual card. The vast majority of models are only powering the computers of a fraction of a percent of Steam users.
So, what is it about the 3060 that has made it so popular? Those of you who are curious to learn more may want to know more about the card itself, including its cost and its current market position.
About the Nvidia GeForce 3060
The Nvidia GeForce 3060 graphics card launched in February 2021 as the entry-level GPU for the company's 30-Series. While many Nvidia fans were disappointed with the offerings of the previous 20-Series, the newer Ampere-architecture cards marked a big step forward for the industry. Even the bottom-rung 3060, which launched at a MSRP of $329, offered a whopping 8-12 GB of GDDR6 memory (depending on the model), 3584 CUDA cores, and a 1.78 MHz boost clock.
This balance of affordability and raw processing power compared to other models that were on the market at the time made the 3060 an appealing option for first-time buyers as well as an excellent low-to-midrange upgrade for those who'd been stuck on older hardware. It was, and often still is, considered one of the best Nvidia graphics cards for any budget.
They were initially quite hard to get hold of, however. Production at launch was largely interrupted by the global microchip shortage and Covid-related shipping issues, leading to the prices of GPUs from manufacturers across the board spiking dramatically. Even so, the card still managed to crack the top five of the Steam Hardware Survey within a couple of years of its release, before eventually taking the number one spot as pricing and availability started to equalize on the market.
How much does the GeForce 3060 cost?
The GeForce 3060 may have been marketed as a $329 card, but it was initially hard to find at that price point. Now that GPU pricing has somewhat stabilized, the card has come down to more reasonable levels, though there are better GPUs on the market as well.
You can currently find the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming OC 8GB on Amazon for $298.95, or you can find the 12 GB version for $354.99. That's definitely not bad, particularly for the 12 GB model, as that's one of the most affordable ways to currently get that much VRAM. They're also quite prevalent on the second-hand market, with many selling for as low as $220-$300 for those willing to accept the risks associated with buying a used graphics card in the name of saving as much money as possible.
Two generations have passed since the 3060 was released, however, and the four-year-old card isn't that much more affordable than the latest model. Right now, you can get a similar Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5060 Windforce OC 8GB on Amazon for $299.99, roughly the same price as the older 8GB 3060. Unfortunately, there isn't a 12 GB version of the standard GeForce 5060, which is a significant reason why many gamers avoid this card. However, you can get the even more impressive Gigabyte GeForce 5060 Ti Windforce OC 16GB for $449.99. These are likely the better options for most new buyers looking for a card in the same class today.