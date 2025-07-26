Where Are Bugatti's Cars Made, And Who Owns The Company Today?

Few carmakers today embody the same level of opulence as Bugatti. Founded by Ettore Bugatti back in 1909 in Molsheim, France, the automaker has been in the business of making some of the fastest cars on record. What's even more impressive is how Bugatti blends human craftsmanship, exclusivity, and engineering wizardry into rolling works of art that helped coin the "hypercar" term.

At the tail end of 2021, the company's ownership structure underwent a major shift with the formation of Bugatti Rimac, a joint venture that merged the French legacy brand with the Croatian EV company Rimac Automobili. This means that Bugatti Rimac now operates from two key facilities: Molsheim, France, and Zagreb, Croatia.

Even though the final assembly of all Bugatti vehicles continues in Molsheim, parts of the development and future powertrain production will be handled at Rimac's state-of-the-art "Rimac Campus" facility on the outskirts of Zagreb. The campus also operates as the company's global headquarters under new CEO Mate Rimac, and serves as the operational backbone for all Bugatti Rimac products yet to come.