This EGO Self-Winding String Trimmer Might Not Be On Your Radar, But It Should Be

Utilizing a 56-volt, 4.0-ampere-hour lithium battery, this 16-inch trimmer offers up to an hour of use per charge. However, while working, depending on the task's difficulty (grass thickness or length), you may lose some of the line and need to spool out more. Otherwise, your cutting swath will vary, making the job more cumbersome. With the Line IQ technology, this trimmer keeps track of how much line is deployed for cutting, keeping the swath at 16 inches by letting out the appropriate amount of line as needed.

This is in sharp contrast to trimmer models that require you to monitor the line length yourself and gently bump the spool head on the ground to release more. The problem is that you have to stop working to check the line, and in some cases, especially when powering through the cut, you can have one side of the line break and disappear within the spool head. This can happen when a sizable portion of line is cut off all at once, or you don't realize the line is getting too short. Once the line is no longer sticking outside the spool, you'll need to once again take it apart and refeed the line through.