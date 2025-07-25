Why Laptop Battery Life May Soon Improve For Windows 11 Users

Windows 11 has had the energy saver feature for quite some time, which you can configure to automatically enable when your device battery drops below a particular percentage. When enabled, it dims the screen brightness and also limits various unnecessary background running processes to improve your laptop's battery life. On desktop PCs, this feature helps to reduce your device's energy consumption. The adaptive energy saver mode will offer all these advantages, but it will activate or deactivate automatically. Also, unlike the energy saver mode, it's not going to affect the device's screen brightness.

According to Microsoft, the feature will automatically come into action "based on the state of the device and the current system load." Most likely, the feature will monitor your CPU and GPU usage, and if it determines that your current task doesn't require much power, it will turn itself on. For instance, you might find the adaptive energy saver option enabled when performing less resource-demanding processes, such as using Microsoft Paint.

That being said, the feature will only be available with Windows devices running on battery and is currently being rolled out to Windows Insider channels. It can be enabled by opening the Window Settings app, navigating to System > Power & battery > Energy saver, and then choosing Adaptive from the Always use energy saver drop-down menu.

Overall, it will be a great addition to Windows 11. Most importantly, you will no longer have to deal with the annoyance of your laptop screen dimming automatically every time Windows enters the energy-saving state.