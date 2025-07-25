Why Did Maserati Discontinue The MC20 Sports Car? (And What Replaced It?)
Maserati may have struggled in recent years, but the MC20 showed the world it still had Italian passion running through its veins. But as impressive as this halo model was, revamped models from rivals McLaren and Aston Martin eventually made it feel a little dated in comparison. Hence, Maserati has announced plans to discontinue it, but not before introducing its all-new replacement.
Except, it isn't really all-new. The MCPura is best seen as a mid-cycle refresh of the MC20, just with a new name attached. There was no need to start all over, and Maserati thankfully understood this and kept the MC20's core strengths intact. The styling is familiar, and the all-important Nettuno engine remains in place too — more on that below. Maserati may have misjudged the supercar market's appetite for electric cars in the past, having to cancel the battery-powered MC20 Folgore as a result. Thus, it has confirmed that it will not be introducing electrified MCPura models either. Maserati understands that buyers want the Italian automaker's flagship supercar to be an exciting gas-powered product, so that's what they're delivering with the recently revealed MCPura.
Much like the MC20, Maserati has confirmed that the MCPura will be available as a coupe and convertible, with the latter sporting the Cielo nameplate. New colors, such as Devil Orange, Verde Royale, and Night Interaction, offer buyers more options. Similarly, retro-inspired 20-inch alloys and revamped GT2-inspired bodywork ensure the MCPura looks fresh enough in comparison to its predecessor.
A closer look at the MC20's replacement
Inside, Maserati has removed much of the MC20's leather trim and replaced it with Alcantara. Not only is it a luxurious and soft-to-the-touch material, but it's great for performance applications too, as it reduces glare, unlike leather. A flat-top, flat-bottom steering wheel borrowed from the GT2 Stradale heads up the MCPura experience. We were fortunate enough to drive the Maserati GT2 Stradale earlier this year, and if the MCPura can deliver an experience even close to that car, it'll for sure be a winner in our books at least.
Fans of the MC20's powerplant will surely be delighted to hear that Maserati bosses felt no need to mess with its Nettuno engine. As such, the MCPura delivers 621 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and can also churn out 528 lb-ft of torque. Maserati has tweaked some engine settings, resulting in improved drivability and throttle response, but much has been left unchanged. For example, the MCPura still sports the same transmission and drive models as the MC20, in addition to the Nettuno's pre-chamber combustion system.
Tech-wise, the twin 10.25-inch displays stay in place but gain a new "performance pages" screen. Drivers can now view real-time data like turbo boost, oil pressure, torque split, and temperature readings. With order books open and deliveries expected by late October, the MCPura represents a smart and strategic refresh. It builds on everything that made the MC20 great without trying to reinvent the wheel.