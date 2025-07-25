Why Did Maserati Discontinue The MC20 Sports Car? (And What Replaced It?)

Maserati may have struggled in recent years, but the MC20 showed the world it still had Italian passion running through its veins. But as impressive as this halo model was, revamped models from rivals McLaren and Aston Martin eventually made it feel a little dated in comparison. Hence, Maserati has announced plans to discontinue it, but not before introducing its all-new replacement.

Except, it isn't really all-new. The MCPura is best seen as a mid-cycle refresh of the MC20, just with a new name attached. There was no need to start all over, and Maserati thankfully understood this and kept the MC20's core strengths intact. The styling is familiar, and the all-important Nettuno engine remains in place too — more on that below. Maserati may have misjudged the supercar market's appetite for electric cars in the past, having to cancel the battery-powered MC20 Folgore as a result. Thus, it has confirmed that it will not be introducing electrified MCPura models either. Maserati understands that buyers want the Italian automaker's flagship supercar to be an exciting gas-powered product, so that's what they're delivering with the recently revealed MCPura.

Much like the MC20, Maserati has confirmed that the MCPura will be available as a coupe and convertible, with the latter sporting the Cielo nameplate. New colors, such as Devil Orange, Verde Royale, and Night Interaction, offer buyers more options. Similarly, retro-inspired 20-inch alloys and revamped GT2-inspired bodywork ensure the MCPura looks fresh enough in comparison to its predecessor.