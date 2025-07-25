The History Of The CW-21 Demon: WW2's Ultra-Fast, Forgotten Fighter

During World War II, nations around the world quickly innovated in a number of technological areas, though few matched the gains in aircraft production. The conflict saw the widespread use of heavy bombers, such as the B-17 Flying Fortress, and fast-moving fighters, like the incredibly agile P-51 Mustang. These aircraft made a difference during WWII, but they were hardly the only ones flying over Europe, Africa, and Asia in the 1930s and '40s.

There are plenty of WWII-era planes that most people will have never heard of before, including the Curtiss-Wright CW-21 Demon. Unlike most American-made aircraft, the CW-21 wasn't flown by members of the United States Army Air Corps and was instead produced exclusively for export. Not many were made, with only 62 rolling off assembly lines during its brief production period in the late '30s and early '40s.

The CW-21's main asset was its climb rate, which was largely unmatched. It allowed armies to use the CW-21 as an interceptor that could climb and meet enemy bombers before they had a chance to drop their payload. To accomplish this, the CW-21 had an operational ceiling of 34,300 feet and a climb rate of 5,000 feet per minute (or 4,500 feet per minute, according to some sources). This made it possible to reach 20,000 feet in under six minutes, allowing the CW-21 to hit its ceiling and potentially intercept enemy bombers in around eight to nine minutes. Despite this, the U.S. military passed on purchasing any CW-21s, leaving them to fly for other nations.