Which Fighter Jets Can Fly Backwards?

Jet fighters are built to pull off some of the most amazing maneuvers in the sky, like flipping, rolling, and turning on a dime at incredible speeds. Their engines are powerful enough to break the sound barrier, and their agility makes them seem almost weightless in the air. But one move in particular stands out as especially surprising: flying in reverse.

The legendary AV-8B Harrier jump jet can move, or essentially fly backwards, thanks to its engine's powerful exhaust streams, which can be directed and adjusted in mid-flight. This allows the Harrier to perform Vertical Takeoff and Landing, or VTOL, meaning it can lift off and touch down vertically without needing a runway. Because of this capability, the Harrier can not only move backward, it can hover in place, stop in mid-air, and land vertically like a helicopter. But unlike a helicopter, it also has the flexibility to take off and land like a conventional airplane.

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, which was built to replace the older Harrier jets, can also move in reverse and in 2018, a Royal Air Force test pilot actually performed a backwards landing with an F-35B. The maneuver took place on the Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier and was meant to illustrate another landing option in case of an emergency. Much like the Harrier, the Lightning can also hover in place, using 40,000 pounds of thrust to hold its position in mid-air.