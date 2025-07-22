The Ridiculous Reason Ozzy Osbourne Didn't Get His Drivers License Until Age 60
According to multiple news outlets, Black Sabbath frontman and reality TV star Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76 after many years of failing health and a battle with Parkinson's disease. Ozzy's life was full of wacky stories stemming from his time with Black Sabbath, his solo act, and (alongside much of his family) as the subject of the hit reality TV show "The Osbournes."
One such story relates to Ozzy's multiple attempts to get a drivers license. During an interview with Howard Stern in 2010, it was revealed that not only did it take Ozzy until 2009 (at the age of 60 years old) to finally get the legal privilege to drive a car, it took him a total of 19 attempts before finally passing. Why? Well, anyone familiar with Ozzy Osbourne could hazard an accurate guess. According to Osbourne himself, he was either too drunk or too high to pass the test whenever he tried, claiming to Stern that he was "too nervous" to do the test sober. After finally showing up clear-headed, he was able to pass the test, apparently conquering his anxiety.
Ozzy was no Iron Man behind the wheel
Despite Ozzy's tenuous relationship with an American drivers license, he owned a number of different cars, motorcycles, and ATVs. On a podcast, he noted that his first car was a classic British Triumph. He said that one of his first luxury cars was a green Mercedes that was later vandalized. On the sportier end, he reported driving upwards of 130 miles per hour with a V12-powered Jaguar XJS and even noted that he once crashed a Ferrari.
For the entirety of his public life, he was known by the sobriquet "The Prince of Darkness" related to his work pioneering the genre of heavy metal. That darkness potentially extended to his relationship with cars as it seemed that he was not the most conscientious driver. Still, his exploits fall entirely in line with the general mystique of his heavy metal persona.
Fortunately, fans and music historians will remember Ozzy for his contributions to hard rock and heavy metal, and not his time behind the wheel of a car.