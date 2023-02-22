The Mercedes That Took Luxury Cars To A Whole New Level

Mercedes-Benz is known for bringing high-quality automobiles to the marketplace. In modern times, the brand is pioneering autonomous driving technology, continuing to be a trendsetter and innovator. Mercedes has long been known for luxury, but this association wasn't always inherent to the American automotive audience.

The car that genuinely put Mercedes on the map was the 1972 450 SE (and its beefier 450 SEL offshoot) from the W116 series. This car was the first actual S-Class vehicle brought to the market, and its technological and stylistic underpinnings changed how other manufacturers developed their models for a generation. Road & Track wrote of the car in June 1973: "The Mercedes-Benz 450 SE is the best sedan in the world." Indeed, they were on to something with this analysis because the 450 SE and SEL models have stood the test of time as Mercedes' crowning achievement.

A key component to this Mercedes' success had to be the price tag. For a vehicle sporting so many nuanced upgrades and innovative features, the equivalent price of the 450 SE adjusted for inflation as of April 2022 is $88,243.65. Compared to the current Mercedes model, the S 500 listed at $111,100, the 450 SE offered a buyer excellent bargaining power. But the price isn't the only thing that has led to this vehicle becoming a standout for buyers in the '70s and car collectors in modernity.