What Makes Harbor Freight's ICON Knife So Special? Here's What Owners Have To Say

YouTube knife reviewers like cutlerylover and Zak Barry [EDC] have given the Harbor Freight Icon knife high marks for its quality materials, construction, and ability to obtain and hold a razor-sharp edge. An overwhelming majority of Icon knife owners agree with 98% of responding Harbor Freight customers recommending the knife. Those customers report quality, price, value, size, and weight as the knife's best attributes.

To date, Harbor Freight has received 887 owner reviews for its Icon knife. Of those, 794 reviews gave the Icon knife a full five-star rating. Another 63 owners rated it four-out-of-five stars. That leaves 30 of the responding Icon knife owners, about 3.4%, rating their purchase at three or fewer stars. Still, the Icon knife earns an overall rating of 4.8 stars out of five possible.

Positive owner reviews have headlines like "Love this Knife!" and "Stays sharp and sharpens easily." Some of the 3-star reviews say things like "Mediocre knife," "Clip too low," and "OK for the price." The owners experiencing problems with the knife report breaking the tip during use and dissatisfaction with the pocket clip's design and placement.

While it's apparent that most Harbor Freight Icon knife owners are satisfied, anything mechanical can suffer manufacturing defects. Fortunately, the Icon knife comes with Harbor Freight's lifetime warranty to cover defects in materials and workmanship.