Can You Use Jumper Cables In The Rain?

Car batteries seem to die at the worst times. Perhaps it's a cruel joke of the universe or just bad luck, but many of us have had to jumpstart our cars in the dark and the cold. It's a stressful experience that can be made even more stressful if it's raining. Fortunately, you can safely use jumper cables in the rain — as long as you follow some extra precautions.

We're usually taught that mixing water and electricity is a bad idea, so it's natural to assume that using jumper cables in the rain could lead to a nasty shock. However, car batteries don't have a high enough voltage to electrocute you. As long as you follow the proper steps to jumpstart a car battery, you won't get zapped. Instead, the bigger danger when jumpstarting a car in the rain is the risk of water causing a short-circuit or surge to the car's electrical system, which could damage electrical components. The risk of such an accident is low, but you can eliminate it altogether by remembering which parts of the jumper cables and the battery to keep dry.

As you go through the steps, keep in mind which parts of the electrical circuit are "live" and ensure that they're dry. These parts include the terminals of both batteries and all four clamps of the jumper cables. Also, make sure you attach the "dead" end of the negative (black) cable to a dry part of the vehicle's chassis, such as a bolt within the engine bay. That being said, don't stress yourself out trying to ensure everything is dry as a bone. As long as the aforementioned live components are free of water, you can safely proceed with jumpstarting your battery.