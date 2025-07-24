Here's When You Can Get Milwaukee's New High-Power Packout Light (And How Much It Costs)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Worksite pros and DIYers might be quick to tell you that if you regularly spend time working in low-lit areas, few devices are more essential to your well-being than a bright, sturdy light source. Most tool manufacturers are aware of this fact too, with every major brand now offering some version of a portable light designed to withstand even the most unforgiving worksite environments.

Milwaukee Tools is on that list, of course, as the Wisconsin-based manufacturer has built a solid reputation for producing tough, innovative devices worthy of any tool kit. At present, Milwaukee offers more than a dozen worksite lighting options, many of which are available for purchase through Amazon and other retail outlets. Apart from those options, Milwaukee is continuing to build out its arsenal of worksite lighting with the addition of a slick new device, the M12 ROVER Multi-Directional Flood Light.

As the light's name states, the new flood light is indeed part of Milwaukee's well-liked M12 lineup of battery-powered devices, which is far more advanced than the Lithium Ion tech the brand pioneered in the early-2000s. That also means that, if you already have an M12 device among your power tool array, you can use its battery to power your new M12 ROVER. Unfortunately, you can't add the new ROVER to your lighting scheme just yet, as Milwaukee won't officially release it until August of 2025. Here's what the flood light will cost you when it becomes available.