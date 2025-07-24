Here's When You Can Get Milwaukee's New High-Power Packout Light (And How Much It Costs)
Worksite pros and DIYers might be quick to tell you that if you regularly spend time working in low-lit areas, few devices are more essential to your well-being than a bright, sturdy light source. Most tool manufacturers are aware of this fact too, with every major brand now offering some version of a portable light designed to withstand even the most unforgiving worksite environments.
Milwaukee Tools is on that list, of course, as the Wisconsin-based manufacturer has built a solid reputation for producing tough, innovative devices worthy of any tool kit. At present, Milwaukee offers more than a dozen worksite lighting options, many of which are available for purchase through Amazon and other retail outlets. Apart from those options, Milwaukee is continuing to build out its arsenal of worksite lighting with the addition of a slick new device, the M12 ROVER Multi-Directional Flood Light.
As the light's name states, the new flood light is indeed part of Milwaukee's well-liked M12 lineup of battery-powered devices, which is far more advanced than the Lithium Ion tech the brand pioneered in the early-2000s. That also means that, if you already have an M12 device among your power tool array, you can use its battery to power your new M12 ROVER. Unfortunately, you can't add the new ROVER to your lighting scheme just yet, as Milwaukee won't officially release it until August of 2025. Here's what the flood light will cost you when it becomes available.
The hand packout light will be very reasonably priced
As frustrating as it might be for some to wait out the release of Milwaukee's M12 ROVER Flood Light, the price of the device is likely to ease the nerves of anyone looking to pick one up, as it will cost a reported $99. There are, of course, cheaper lighting options available in the consumer tool arena these days. But there may not be many other lights out there that are offering as many features as the M12 ROVER.
While we already mentioned the light's battery-sharing versatility among Milwaukee's M12 lineup, you should know that one of the fully-charged power packs should be able to keep your ROVER illuminated for up to 16 hours when using low-light settings. Those numbers do, however, drop to 8 hours and 4 hours respectively when set on medium and high light settings. As for how much light it can bring to a darkened space, on high setting the ROVER kicks the brightness up to 1,200 Lumens, with medium delivering 600 Lumens and low producing 300 Lumens.
On top of delivering some serious brightness, the actual lighting head is also capable of rotating up to 360-degrees, and offers 180-degrees of horizontal movement. The M12 ROVER is outfitted with both a magnet and hanging hook for easy mounting on the job, and is even IP54 rated for water-resistance. Perhaps most importantly, Milwaukee's new portable flood light is fully compatible with the company's Packout system, making it as versatile as any of the brand's more essential Packout attachments.