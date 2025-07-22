Which European Cruise Missile Has The Longest Range?

Cruise missiles have come a long way from the experimental models tested during World War I. Jet powered and capable of precisely delivering a payload hundreds of miles away, today's models are an important part of any military's arsenal. While ballistic missiles are also used to deliver payloads over similar distances, cruise missiles spend most if not all of their time in the air in horizontal flight. This makes them more maneuverable and more difficult to detect than ballistic missiles.

As Europe begins to rearm itself, it is a good time to see what European countries have available currently, and what the differences are among them. Air Launched Cruise Missiles (ALCMs) in particular are vital, as such missiles can be brought closer to the target before being launched. The Taurus Systems cruise missile, made by a German-Swedish joint venture, wins for range, at the moment, with a combat range of over 300 miles. The air-launched British / French equivalent, called the Storm Shadow and SCALP respectively, have a similar range, though the export version is limited to about 150 miles.