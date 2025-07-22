Can You Use DeWalt's PowerStack Batteries With Flexvolt Tools?

Pairing a DeWalt PowerStack battery with a DeWalt Flexvolt tool is a no-go for two primary reasons. The most obvious of the two is the difference in battery slots between the systems. Although 20V MAX tools support DeWalt Flexvolt batteries and PowerStack ones, all the Flexvolt tools physically accept Flexvolt packs only. Their battery compartment is intentionally designed to prevent a PowerStack pack — or any other non-Flexvolt DeWalt battery, for that matter — to slide in all the way.

Naturally, if the battery doesn't make a secure connection with the tool, it won't even power on. As a workaround, you may be thinking about using a battery adapter to fit the PowerStack into the Flexvolt. The problem is, you might have a hard time finding one. But even if you do happen to come across a PowerStack-to-Flexvolt battery adapter, you still won't be able to run the Flexvolt tool because of the second primary reason: voltage incompatibility.

DeWalt's PowerStack batteries are originally built for the line of 20V MAX tools. While they come in several capacities from 1.7Ah to 5Ah, they can only deliver one voltage output: 20V. This then goes down to a nominal voltage of 18V once connected to the tool. Meanwhile, Flexvolt power tools specifically work with 60V batteries. These tools are typically used in heavy-duty projects that require more power and thus necessitate a higher voltage source. Generally, when you try to power a 60V tool with just a 20V battery, it will likely not turn on. The voltage is just too low for the load.