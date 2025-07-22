Can You Use DeWalt's PowerStack Batteries With Flexvolt Tools?
Among the battery options DeWalt offers to users, one of the more compact and lightweight variants you'll find is the PowerStack battery from the 20V MAX XR range. In fact, between the DeWalt 20V MAX and 20V MAX XR batteries, you'll notice a significant difference in size. The PowerStack 5Ah pack measures 5.2 by 3.3 by 2.2 inches and weighs 24 ounces, whereas the 4Ah pack from the regular 20V MAX battery line is 6 by 6.7 by 3.4 inches and 48 ounces. Besides size, PowerStack batteries also come with extended runtime.
The DeWalt battery system is typically used only in 20V MAX tools, like an impact driver and hammer drill. But can they also power DeWalt Flexvolt tools? Unfortunately, the answer to that is no — you can't use DeWalt's PowerStack batteries with any of the Flexvolt tools due to a voltage mismatch. The PowerStack batteries simply can't provide the voltage output that Flexvolt tools need to run. Plus, the battery pack doesn't physically fit into the Flexvolt tool battery compartment either.
DeWalt's PowerStack batteries aren't compatible with DeWalt's Flexvolt tools
Pairing a DeWalt PowerStack battery with a DeWalt Flexvolt tool is a no-go for two primary reasons. The most obvious of the two is the difference in battery slots between the systems. Although 20V MAX tools support DeWalt Flexvolt batteries and PowerStack ones, all the Flexvolt tools physically accept Flexvolt packs only. Their battery compartment is intentionally designed to prevent a PowerStack pack — or any other non-Flexvolt DeWalt battery, for that matter — to slide in all the way.
Naturally, if the battery doesn't make a secure connection with the tool, it won't even power on. As a workaround, you may be thinking about using a battery adapter to fit the PowerStack into the Flexvolt. The problem is, you might have a hard time finding one. But even if you do happen to come across a PowerStack-to-Flexvolt battery adapter, you still won't be able to run the Flexvolt tool because of the second primary reason: voltage incompatibility.
DeWalt's PowerStack batteries are originally built for the line of 20V MAX tools. While they come in several capacities from 1.7Ah to 5Ah, they can only deliver one voltage output: 20V. This then goes down to a nominal voltage of 18V once connected to the tool. Meanwhile, Flexvolt power tools specifically work with 60V batteries. These tools are typically used in heavy-duty projects that require more power and thus necessitate a higher voltage source. Generally, when you try to power a 60V tool with just a 20V battery, it will likely not turn on. The voltage is just too low for the load.