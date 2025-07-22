Who Owns Slate Auto & Where Are Its Vehicles Built?

For the past decade or so, EVs have become a primary focus of manufacturers in the automobile industry. Virtually every major automaker in the world is now offering battery-powered EV models in their respective lineups. The EV movement has stretched far beyond efforts made by the major carmakers, though, with several new companies popping up over the years focused entirely on producing EVs, including the likes of Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid.

Slate is one of the newer players on the EV scene, with the brand having been in existence since just 2022. Though the brand is still new to the market, the company came into being with a noble purpose: to design and manufacture a no-nonsense EV truck that is more affordable for everyday drivers than most of the competition. And while questions abound regarding Slate's pickup truck, its $27,500 starting MSRP is attention-worthy at the very least.

Moreover, Slate's truck purports to be one of the most customizable vehicles on the market, with the company's founders determined to ensure customers have the option of paying only for the features they truly want. Slate's ownership team includes the billionaire brigade of Jeff Bezos, Mark Walter, and Thomas Tull, and it will build its EVs in the United States.