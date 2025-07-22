Does Your Ring Camera Have Logins You Don't Recognize? Here's What's Happening

Word of the glitch first began circulating on social media on July 17, 2025, when users reported a series of unauthorized account logins on May 28, 2025. These account histories displayed logins ranging from old devices to unknown ones, sparking worry that Ring's millions of cameras were compromised. This is a concern that has long dogged the industry, with users, lawmakers, and cybersecurity professionals highlighting potential security implications over the years.

Privacy concerns have been one of the foremost complaints of Ring owners, with the company repeatedly coming under fire for security issues. The most high-profile came in 2023, when the FTC demanded that Ring issue more than $5.6 million in refunds for jeopardizing the security of its users' accounts, allowing "employees and contractors to access consumers' private videos and fail[ing] to implement security protections." The latter led to hackers gaining access to around 55,000 U.S. accounts.

Ring responded to the recent controversy on its website, stating on the morning of July 18, 2025, "We are aware of an issue where information is displaying inaccurately in Control Center. This is the result of a backend update, and we're working to resolve this. We have no reason to believe this is the result of unauthorized access to customer accounts." According to a report from ZDNet, Ring officials confirmed that the update caused old logins to be shown as having happened on May 28, 2025. This issue, Ring confirmed, affected every device a user had ever connected to their Ring camera, making old devices appear as new logins. An update on July 21 notes that Ring has deployed a fix that should resolve the issue.