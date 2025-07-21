Are EV SUVs Safer Than Gasoline-Powered Models? The Answer Is Complicated

Few changes have been as prominent or as revolutionary for the automotive industry as the move toward mass-electrification. Even though electric vehicles promise lower emissions, better performance credentials, and cutting-edge tech, does showcasing everything EVs are better at than regular combustion engines equate to EV SUVs being safer than gasoline-powered models?

Well, the answer isn't straightforward. Experts cited by Plug In America say that EVs are at least as safe as their gasoline-powered counterparts. In some instances, like in this IIHS evaluation from 2021, EV SUVs even offer superior crash protection. However, this comes with a few notable caveats: EVs are heavy, and they operate silently, both of which raise new safety considerations that are likely going to need years of real-world data to properly evaluate.

Clear evidence suggests that the story of EV SUV safety is not black and white, as it is more about the practical balance of clear benefits and existing concerns. Compared to gasoline SUVs, regulatory bodies, safety institutes, and carmakers still lack sufficient data to make a conclusive long-term comparison. Let's take a closer look at what we know so far, and what remains to be proven, for EV road safety.