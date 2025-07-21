What Is The Predicted Lifespan Of The Galaxy Z Flip Phones, According To Samsung

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've been around long enough to witness the evolution of cell phones, then you know that clamshell-style flip phones aren't really new. Motorola was the first to release one in the late 1980s with the MicroTAC 9800X. It featured a simple innovation: a mouthpiece that flipped over the keypad when closed. Even though it was technically a semi-flip and not a clamshell design, its novelty and small size still set off a widespread interest in flip phones. So much so that they ended up becoming all the rage for a few years.

But then, full-screen smartphones came into the picture, and flip phones largely went out of style. Well, that was until foldable touchscreen smartphones like Samsung Galaxy Z Flip brought them back on the market. Now, the Galaxy Z Flips are regaining popularity, having sold millions of units across the globe since the release in 2020.

However, while they're generally reliable devices, one can't help but worry how durable the foldable screen really is. The good news is that Samsung has the straightforward answer for this. According to lab tests done by the tech giant, the Galaxy Z Flip phones are estimated to last a lifespan of 200,000 folds. At 100 folds a day, you can expect the device to hold up for about five years. If you open and close your device less than 100 times a day, it's safe to assume it will even go beyond five years.