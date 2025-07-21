What Is The Predicted Lifespan Of The Galaxy Z Flip Phones, According To Samsung
If you've been around long enough to witness the evolution of cell phones, then you know that clamshell-style flip phones aren't really new. Motorola was the first to release one in the late 1980s with the MicroTAC 9800X. It featured a simple innovation: a mouthpiece that flipped over the keypad when closed. Even though it was technically a semi-flip and not a clamshell design, its novelty and small size still set off a widespread interest in flip phones. So much so that they ended up becoming all the rage for a few years.
But then, full-screen smartphones came into the picture, and flip phones largely went out of style. Well, that was until foldable touchscreen smartphones like Samsung Galaxy Z Flip brought them back on the market. Now, the Galaxy Z Flips are regaining popularity, having sold millions of units across the globe since the release in 2020.
However, while they're generally reliable devices, one can't help but worry how durable the foldable screen really is. The good news is that Samsung has the straightforward answer for this. According to lab tests done by the tech giant, the Galaxy Z Flip phones are estimated to last a lifespan of 200,000 folds. At 100 folds a day, you can expect the device to hold up for about five years. If you open and close your device less than 100 times a day, it's safe to assume it will even go beyond five years.
How to make the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip last longer
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip's 200,000-fold predicted lifespan has remained consistent from the original model launched in 2020 up to the latest Z Flip7. But just because this is the official reported durability doesn't automatically mean it's also the exact same performance you'll get in actual use. Samsung's lab tests are specifically carried out at specific ideal conditions, which wouldn't always be the case in real life.
If you want to extend the lifespan of your Galaxy Z Flip, it's important to know how to take care of it. This starts with careful deep cleaning of the Android device. The hinge is particularly more fragile than the rest of the phone, so be extra gentle when cleaning it with a microfiber cloth. When putting the Z Flip away inside your bag or pocket, make sure to close it first. Foreign objects like coins or keys might accidentally pierce the inner screen. Plus, keeping the device unfolded could put stress on the hinge due to the unnecessary partial folding while getting bumped around in the bag or squeezed in your tight pocket.
If you need a new screen protector for your Galaxy Z Flip phone, go to an authorized repair facility. Don't attempt to apply one yourself to avoid damaging the screen. Don't remove the old screen protector without replacing it, too; otherwise, you risk scratching the Z Flip's screen. As with any other electronics, keep the phone away from liquids and tiny particles that could penetrate and compromise the internal components.