Why Jet Engines Have Spirals On Them (And How They Save Lives)

If you've ever had a chance to look closely at a commercial jetliner, you might've noticed a spiral painted on the center of its engine fan. It might seem like a decorative choice, but the little swirl has a big part to play, just like the random-looking numbers on the runway. Basically, it's a vital safety feature, especially for the people working just a few feet from those engines on the tarmac. Without it, spotting a running engine in a busy airport could be much harder, increasing the risk of accidents.

Jet engine blades spin incredibly fast — sometimes between 2,200 and 4,500 revolutions per minute. As a result, they can appear invisible when running. That's where the spiral comes in. Once the engine starts, the white spiral turns into a fast-moving blur, giving a heads-up to the people working nearby that something powerful and dangerous is in motion. Ground crew wearing hearing protection often can't hear engines ramping up. So, in loud, chaotic environments like airports, a spinning spiral might be the only sign that warns them to stay back.