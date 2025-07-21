iPhone Double Tap: How To Enable And Change The Useful Feature

Start by opening the Settings app. Tap Accessibility, then select Touch under the Physical and Motor section. Scroll to the bottom of the menu and tap Back Tap. Choose Double Tap and select the function you want it to trigger. There's a wide range of options — from basic controls like taking screenshots or silencing your phone, to more advanced accessibility features like enabling Live Captions or having on-screen content spoken aloud. You can also set it to perform scroll gestures or launch custom Shortcuts and automations. You can also enable Triple Tap if you'd like to assign a second function.

Once it's set up, using D Tap is simple. Just make the required number of sharp, steady taps on the back of your iPhone, near the center or top. The phone detects this input using its gyroscope and motion sensors, so there's no need to remove your case. The only real adjustment is getting a feel for the tapping rhythm, but most users pick it up quickly.

To change any of the assigned gestures, just return to the Back Tap menu at any time. And if you change your mind entirely, just go back to Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Back Tap, and select None to disable it.