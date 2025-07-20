Here's What To Do If Your MacBook Fan Won't Turn Off

A MacBook fan that's always running can become annoying, but you can quickly fix it with some easy steps. If you have an Apple silicon-based MacBook, just put it in sleep mode, or restart the machine. This stops all the active tasks, so your MacBook fan should automatically turn off too. If you have an Intel-based MacBook, reset the SMC which handles the system's power and thermal management. To do so, power down your MacBook. Then, long-press the power button and three keys (Shift + Option + Control) at the same time. After ten seconds, let go and boot up as you normally would.

If none of these work, see if your MacBook has a hardware problem using Apple Diagnostics. Open Apple Diagnostics by holding down the power button until the Options screen shows up, and hit Cmd + D. For Intel laptops, press power and long-press on D or Option + D as it boots. Apple Diagnostics should then display a reference code. PPF001, PPF003, or PPF004 means your MacBook has a fan problem. Reach out to Apple Support, or bring the MacBook to an Apple Service Center.

It's a good idea to check the air vents for obstructions, too. If you're working on your lap or a soft surface like a pillow, you might be unintentionally blocking the vents. Move the MacBook somewhere hard and flat. If you're comfortable disassembling the laptop, try checking for dust buildup inside. Remove the back casing for your model as instructed in the disassembly guide on iFixit, and then clean your MacBook. A soft-bristled brush will usually do the trick. If you prefer not to do it yourself, you can always bring your device to an Apple Store for cleaning.