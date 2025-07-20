Toyan V8: What Is The Mini Engine For And How Much HP Does It Have?

When you first peek at the Toyan V8 FS-V800, it might look like something built for a scaled-down race track. There is a good reason for that, though, and that's because it kind of is. However, the Toyan V8 isn't just a static showpiece; it's a fully functioning, 1:10 scale internal combustion engine, designed for hobbyists and performance-obsessed RC enthusiasts alike. Rather than just being a toy in the traditional sense, this is a precision-engineered nitro-burning V8 which you can assemble yourself and put to work in all sorts of RC vehicles, including monster trucks and race boats.

Built as a collaborative project between Toyan and Howin, the FS-V800 represents Toyan's first foray into the V8 category. With a total displacement of 28cc (that's 3.5cc per cylinder), the mini engine makes an impressive 4.29 hp (4.35 ps) at 11,200 rpm, with a redline of 12,500 rpm. In practice, that makes it a small-scale beast, capable of powering 1/5 and 1/6 scale RC vehicles with superb throttle response and a suitably cool soundtrack thanks to its all-metal exhausts.