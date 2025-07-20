Toyan V8: What Is The Mini Engine For And How Much HP Does It Have?
When you first peek at the Toyan V8 FS-V800, it might look like something built for a scaled-down race track. There is a good reason for that, though, and that's because it kind of is. However, the Toyan V8 isn't just a static showpiece; it's a fully functioning, 1:10 scale internal combustion engine, designed for hobbyists and performance-obsessed RC enthusiasts alike. Rather than just being a toy in the traditional sense, this is a precision-engineered nitro-burning V8 which you can assemble yourself and put to work in all sorts of RC vehicles, including monster trucks and race boats.
Built as a collaborative project between Toyan and Howin, the FS-V800 represents Toyan's first foray into the V8 category. With a total displacement of 28cc (that's 3.5cc per cylinder), the mini engine makes an impressive 4.29 hp (4.35 ps) at 11,200 rpm, with a redline of 12,500 rpm. In practice, that makes it a small-scale beast, capable of powering 1/5 and 1/6 scale RC vehicles with superb throttle response and a suitably cool soundtrack thanks to its all-metal exhausts.
A closer look at the Toyan V8's specs
Now, let's talk specs, because this miniature V8 is more than just eye candy. The FS-V800 weighs 4.5 pounds (2.05 kg) and measures 4.86 x 5.01 x 1.26 inches (123.4 x 127.3 x 32 mm). It runs on 20–25% nitro fuel, uses a crankshaft-driven water cooling system, and starts electrically with a 7.4V lithium battery. The mini engine is sold as a DIY kit, which is part of the whole appeal, allowing enthusiasts to assemble this V8 from the ground up.
Internally, Toyan has engineered some impressive functionality into this scaled-down powerhouse. A 90-degree cross-crankshaft design delivers smoother power and responsive acceleration. The FS-V800 also features alloy rocker arms, dual synchronous pulleys to prevent gear jump, and splash lubrication — just a dab of grease on the camshaft gets the job done.
As for pricing, expect to pay a premium for this level of engineering craftsmanship. While the engine kit includes the motor and assembly instructions, you'll need to buy ignition parts, water cooling components, and the battery separately. That puts the final cost at somewhere around $2,000, depending upon how many extras you tag onto the actual purchase of the V8 itself.