How Much Horsepower Does A Toyan V8 Engine Have?

You may not realize it, but V8 engines have been powering automobiles for well over a century now, with Cadillac putting the first mass-produced V8 under the hood of a vehicle in 1914. In the ensuing 110 years, reliable, horsepower-hungry V8 engines have run everything from family-friendly sedans and hard-charging sports cars to trucks, SUVs, and actual race cars. As hard as it may be to believe, you can even put a V8 under the hood of your favorite radio-controlled car these days.

No, you cannot just hook any old RC car up to a full-sized V8 engine, as that would be actual insanity. However, if you get your hands on a fuel-powered miniaturized engine from the folks at the Toyan Engine Shop, you can indeed outfit your RC vehicle with a working V8 engine. That prospect should have any speed-loving RC fan frothing at the lips.

You read that correctly — the folks at Toyan Engine Shop developed a working V8 engine small enough for use with a radio-controlled vehicle. While the engine won't help your RC car push the same sort of ponies as a full-sized sports car, according to Motor1, it should push the vehicle's horsepower to roughly 4.3 at about 11,200 rpm, which is pretty crazy when you think about it. While packing so much power into such a small package begs the obvious question of necessity, that query will likely be easy to ignore for folks itching to seriously soup up their favorite RC vehicle.