Can You Still Drive A Car With Blown Airbags?

It's possible to drive a vehicle after airbags have deployed, but it's not advisable for several reasons. According to IIHS, frontal airbags for occupants not wearing a seatbelt will activate when striking a solid object between 10 and 12 miles per hour, and in cases where a seatbelt is buckled, they may require greater force, such as an impact at around 16 miles per hour. While these low speeds might not sound too serious, they are unfortunately fast enough to cause lasting damage to the vehicle. In some cases, the deployment of an airbag severely cracks the windshield, creating a visibility issue. There could also potentially be structural problems with the car following a collision, which could reduce overall safety. In addition, you could pose a greater threat to other motorists should you get into another accident.

Depending on how severe the vehicle has been marred during a collision, you could have issues with insurance coverage or even legal troubles in some cases. One thing is for sure, replacing airbags is expensive and you'll need to check whether insurance will cover the cost. While an airbag deployment doesn't automatically equal the insurance company declaring it a total loss, depending on the car's value and cost of repairs, it is a possibility. If your vehicle is decided to be "totaled," you can keep it, but must consult the DMV, get it properly fixed-up, and complete the process of receiving a rebuilt title.