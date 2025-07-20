Your Amazon Fire TV Stick's Home Button Has A Handy Hidden Feature

When compared to remotes packed with dozens of buttons, like those from cable boxes or some smart TVs, the minimalist design of the Amazon Fire TV Stick's remote stands out. While this stripped-down approach keeps things simple, it can also mean you have to click through several on-screen menus to get where you want to go. Whether you're trying to activate screen mirroring on your Fire TV Stick, switch profiles, or just put it to sleep, it isn't always as quick as it should be and sometimes you just want to speed things up.

What you might not know is that your Fire TV Stick remote has a shortcut hiding in plain sight. When most of us think of the Home Button, we think of returning to the main screen. However, on your Fire TV Stick, it's more than that. If you long-press the Home Button, you can unlock a hidden menu that lets you quickly access some of the most common actions on your Fire TV. That means no more digging through layers of menus just to get things done. Best of all, this trick works wherever you happen to be on the Fire TV interface, even while you're streaming.