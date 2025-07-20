How Much Electricity Do Home Security Cameras Use?

If your goal is lower energy bills, you've got options. First, cut down on continuous recording. Set your system to motion-triggered recording. This simple change alone can slash energy consumption, especially if you're using power-hungry NVRs and full-resolution recording. Second, pick your hardware wisely. Lower-wattage IP cameras and smart battery models are available from brands like Reolink and Tapo. Cameras that consume under 5 watts and enter sleep mode when idle make a big difference over time.

Next, think about your recorder. If your NVR is overkill for a small setup, consider downsizing or switching to cloud storage. Cloud cameras like Nest or Ring don't need a local recorder, which saves you watts round-the-clock. You could also consider choosing a solar-powered security camera. Several security cameras now come with solar panel kits that fully recharge internal batteries. Models like eufy Security's SoloCam S220 require just three hours of sunlight a day to keep them going without ever tapping your electric grid.

Lastly, optimize placement. Don't install redundant cameras or floodlights where you don't need them. Review your system every few months and shut off gear that's not contributing meaningfully to your safety. Also, be sure to avoid these common mistakes people make when installing security cameras. Smart choices (not fewer devices) are the key to keeping your home secure without driving up your energy bill.