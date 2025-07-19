Here's A Step-By-Step Guide For How To Use Chrome Remote Desktop

Remote access — the ability to control a computer from a different location over the network — might not be something you need to use every day. However, it does come in handy in certain situations. Say, you're watching a movie downstairs but want to check the progress of the file you're downloading from your bedroom PC. Or maybe your dad is asking for help opening a desktop app, but he's from three cities over. Instead of physically going in front of the computer, you can just access it remotely from another device via the internet.

One of the best free services for this is Chrome Remote Desktop. This online remote access tool from Google lets you do two things. One, it allows you to control your own computer from another device (either a phone or a different computer) by signing into the same Google account. Two, it enables you to connect to someone else's computer without needing to log in to their Google account.

Chrome Remote Desktop is easily one of the underrated Google apps on Android, but it might come off as confusing to a new user. Don't worry, though — it's actually pretty straightforward. Here's a step-by-step tutorial to run Chrome Remote Desktop on your computer or phone.