This Is One Of The Most Expensive SUVs Ever Sold At Auction (And It's Not A Rolls-Royce Or A Lambo)
Auction fever is a phenomenon in which bidders either get emotional or over-excited, and bid past a predetermined maximum figure they had in mind prior to the auction. This is part of the reason why some cars sell for astronomical figures when going under the hammer. For example, some of the most expensive Ferraris ever sold at auction have reached tens of millions of dollars, and while SUVs don't fetch quite that much yet when in auction, you still might be surprised at just how much they can command.
While expensive SUVs like the Ferrari Purosangue and Lamborghini Urus are known to fetch huge sums of money, we went searching for the most expensive SUV we could find selling at auction. The answer was the 2017 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Laundalet, and while it may resemble any regular G-Wagen, this particular model packs some pretty special details and features. The car sold through a Bonhams auction back in 2017, and managed to net a cool €1.2 million including premium. In today's money, that's equivalent to just under $1.4 million, which is enough to buy a handful of Urus and Purosangue models. So, what made this Mercedes so special, and was it worth parting with so much money for?
Here's why the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Laundalet commanded so much money
Spending $1.4 million on a G Wagen sounds pretty absurd. They aren't cheap by a long way, but with a 2025 model costing from just under $150,000, you'd hope this 2017 model packs some pretty special features to justify being one of the most expensive Mercedes models of all time. As it happens, it certainly does.
First of all, Mercedes-Maybach only made 99 units of this luxurious SUV, and this was the first of those sold. Whoever won this G650 would be the first in the world with their hands on one. Secondly, there's the body style. Known as a Laundalet, this SUV sports a convertible top which covers only the rear passengers, while those in the front get a traditional metal roof. This is typically reserved only for truly bespoke luxury cars, as too is the G650's powerplant of choice.
Under the hood is a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 engine, which kicks out 630 horsepower. This is hooked up to a four-wheel-drive system, which means not only is the G650 Laundalet perfect for grand touring and swanning around in the city center, but it should still be a formidable off-roader. The Laundalet's real party piece, though, is the Maybach interior.
It boasts a diamond-stitched Designo leather interior, with massaging and fully reclinable seats, plus a glass partition between the front and rear passengers for enhanced privacy. Two 10-inch media displays are built within this partition, ensuring entertainment is always on hand for the lucky rear passengers.
G650 Laundalet: A million dollar motor or not?
A little digging reveals that other G650 Laundalet models have also been sold through Bonhams, and yet they have failed to reach the dizzying heights of the first one to cross the auction block. This might seem peculiar, but there are two very good reasons as to why the original G650 to come up for sale commanded such a premium.
Firstly, it really does matter that it was the first of 99 built. For the ultra-rich, exclusivity matters, and so getting your hands on something before anyone else might be worth paying a significant premium for. The later cars commanded roughly around $800,000, which begs the question — is $600,000 really a justifiable premium to have something first? The $1.4 million G650 Laundalet was also being sold as a charity lot, and this is perhaps the more plausible reason why it fetched so much.
Giving a significant sum to charity is a wonderful thing, and so, some bidders may feel inclined to dig a little deeper into their pockets when it comes to charity auctions. The same can be seen with other SUVs at auction, such as when the two-millionth Land Rover Defender sold for a whopping £400,000, or around $535,000 at a Bonhams auction back in 2015 as a charity lot, upholding the reputation that old Land Rover Defenders have for being expensive.