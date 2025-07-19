This Is One Of The Most Expensive SUVs Ever Sold At Auction (And It's Not A Rolls-Royce Or A Lambo)

Spending $1.4 million on a G Wagen sounds pretty absurd. They aren't cheap by a long way, but with a 2025 model costing from just under $150,000, you'd hope this 2017 model packs some pretty special features to justify being one of the most expensive Mercedes models of all time. As it happens, it certainly does.

First of all, Mercedes-Maybach only made 99 units of this luxurious SUV, and this was the first of those sold. Whoever won this G650 would be the first in the world with their hands on one. Secondly, there's the body style. Known as a Laundalet, this SUV sports a convertible top which covers only the rear passengers, while those in the front get a traditional metal roof. This is typically reserved only for truly bespoke luxury cars, as too is the G650's powerplant of choice.

Under the hood is a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 engine, which kicks out 630 horsepower. This is hooked up to a four-wheel-drive system, which means not only is the G650 Laundalet perfect for grand touring and swanning around in the city center, but it should still be a formidable off-roader. The Laundalet's real party piece, though, is the Maybach interior.

It boasts a diamond-stitched Designo leather interior, with massaging and fully reclinable seats, plus a glass partition between the front and rear passengers for enhanced privacy. Two 10-inch media displays are built within this partition, ensuring entertainment is always on hand for the lucky rear passengers.