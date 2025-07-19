How Long Do Lawn Mower Spark Plugs Last? Here's How Often To Change Them

Almost every lawn mower owner has experienced the frustration of pulling the starter cord repeatedly only to have it sputter — or even worse, not start at all. While fuel issues, a dirty carburetor, and clogged air filters are to blame, the most common (and most overlooked) culprit is probably the spark plug. A spark plug might be small, but it's one of the most crucial components of your mower. It's responsible for firing up your machine, but occasionally it can experience issues, just like other parts of your lawn mower.

Now, spark plugs will wear out over time due to electrode erosion, carbon buildup, or corrosion in the engine cylinder. When this happens, the plug will produce a weak spark, which will force the lawn mower to turn over but fail to start. Of course, cleaning the spark plugs with a file or fine-grit sandpaper will resolve the issue. However, if the spark plugs are damaged or past their service life, you'll do more harm than good. After all, bad spark plugs will create performance issues like reduced power, difficulty starting, and even backfires.