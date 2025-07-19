How Long Do Lawn Mower Spark Plugs Last? Here's How Often To Change Them
Almost every lawn mower owner has experienced the frustration of pulling the starter cord repeatedly only to have it sputter — or even worse, not start at all. While fuel issues, a dirty carburetor, and clogged air filters are to blame, the most common (and most overlooked) culprit is probably the spark plug. A spark plug might be small, but it's one of the most crucial components of your mower. It's responsible for firing up your machine, but occasionally it can experience issues, just like other parts of your lawn mower.
Now, spark plugs will wear out over time due to electrode erosion, carbon buildup, or corrosion in the engine cylinder. When this happens, the plug will produce a weak spark, which will force the lawn mower to turn over but fail to start. Of course, cleaning the spark plugs with a file or fine-grit sandpaper will resolve the issue. However, if the spark plugs are damaged or past their service life, you'll do more harm than good. After all, bad spark plugs will create performance issues like reduced power, difficulty starting, and even backfires.
How long will my lawn mower's spark plugs last?
Generally, the rule of thumb is that you should always change the spark plugs after one year. But this is not what you should expect, as there are various factors to consider. The most obvious element is the quality and type of spark plug. For most commonly used lawn mowers like Briggs and Stratton mowers, you should replace the spark plugs after 25 hours of use or after one mowing season, whichever comes first. However, if you have a high-quality lawn mower from Cub Cadet and Swisher, you can expect the plugs to last up to 100 hours without issues.
You can also expect them to give up much sooner, often due to simple oversights in maintenance. Skipping oil changes or failing to clean the lawn mower's air filter regularly will accelerate spark plug degradation. Plus, if you're using your mower for commercial landscaping or maintaining large properties, you'll have to replace the plugs more frequently. And given the significance of the spark plugs to your lawn mower, you might consider replacing the plugs when you see signs of degradation. Otherwise, your dependable companion could become damaged beyond repair if not addressed.
Signs it's time to change your lawn mower's spark plug
As mentioned earlier, the general rule for replacing spark plugs is after one mowing season. However, there are clues that can help us know if your spark plugs are toast, and knowing the telltale signs will get you started on your way to fixing your lawn mower.
One of the most illuminating ways to get insight into whether the spark plugs are dead or not is to inspect the plugs visually. Plugs coated with black, sooty deposits indicate fouling from an overly rich fuel mixture. You might also spot cracks in the porcelain insulator or worn-down electrodes, which are signs of physical wear or damage.
If the mower's engine won't start at all, or you've noticed that you must pull the starter rope harder to start the engine, it might be time to change the spark plugs. Also, if the mower starts to use more fuel than usual, or even worse, begins to lose power when you're cutting the grass, that's a clear sign of plug trouble.