What Is The NMESIS Missile And Why Is The US Marine Corps Choosing It Over Tomahawks?

It's no secret that the United States military invests serious, serious money into the nation's operations and defense. A budget of several billion might seem almost limitless to many, but it's still crucial to prioritize those weapons, vehicles, and technologies that are best suited to U.S. priorities. According to Naval News, the Marine Corps' budget report for the fiscal year of 2026 parts ways with a very well-known weapon system: the Tomahawk missile.

The focus, instead, is on the NMESIS (Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System). This armament, as its name would imply, is sure to be the nemesis of many a surface vessel. It consists of the remote controlled ROGUE Fires Carrier, which is equipped with a launcher for the formidable Naval Strike Missile. Together, they make for a highly mobile weapon that provides a vital capacity: Targeting opposing ships in a more dedicated role that Tomahawk missiles aren't (specifically) designed for.

The primary advantage of the NMESIS system is that it's designed to be fired from the ground to the sea, which isn't the traditional domain of the Tomahawk. Perhaps it may have been, but the BGM-109G Gryphon, a variant of the missile that was fired in this manner, was shelved as a result of 1988's Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. This agreement, according to The War Zone, prevented nations from owning ground-launched missiles with ranges between 310 and 3,420 miles, whether they were nuclear-equipped or not. The agreement dates back to the closing years of the Cold War, and in October 2018, President Donald Trump declared, via Time, "We're going to terminate the agreement and we're going to pull out." In doing so, the United States set the stage for the NMESIS, presently considered the right weapon for the Marine Corps' ongoing strategy.