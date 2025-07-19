How To Enable Roku's Fast TV Start Feature (And Why You Might Want To)

One Roku feature you might not know about is the auto power savings. When you don't use your device for at least 20 minutes, it switches from active to low-power or standby mode in an attempt to conserve energy. While this is generally a handy feature to have, it can also be quite annoying. That's because your TV won't respond to your requests when in standby. Therefore, unless you manually power it on or use your remote control or remote app, you essentially have a non-operational device.

Thankfully, there's a faster way you can wake your Roku TV up without much hassle: using the Fast TV Start feature. True to its name, this built-in functionality enables you to quickly start up your Roku TV from standby mode. Instead of grabbing your remote to push a button, all you need to do is say a hands-free "Hey Roku" command, and your device should quickly come to life. Besides the quick wake-up, Fast TV Start also lets you use Roku even with the TV screen off. You can play a podcast, live radio, or album from any of your installed apps, or use your phone to listen to the news via Bluetooth.

Fast TV Start isn't enabled by default on Roku TVs, though. But you can easily do so from the Settings.