There are a number of ways to transfer an engine or motor's power into drive, and these are generally split into two camps — automatic and manual transmissions. While gear-based transmissions have been popular for many years, more and more manufacturers are developing continuously variable transmissions, citing improved fuel efficiency and smooth acceleration as the primary benefits.

While it's true that belt-driven CVTs are very fuel efficient and smooth, they do come with their downsides. For example, traditional gear-driven automatic transmissions are generally more durable, easier to maintain, and can handle higher amounts of torque. White CVTs are great for fuel efficiency, they aren't very efficient as a transmission, as only 70 to 86% of the input power actually makes it through.

One company has managed to design a gear-based CVT, which manages to combine the benefits of both traditionally geared and continuously variable automatics. This highly efficient transmission boasts CVT traits, such as infinite ratios and stepless ratio variation, all while providing the efficiency of a geared transmission, while eliminating belt friction. The project is called RatioZero, and they claim to have cracked the code of combining the strengths and capabilities of a geared transmission with the smoothness and variability of a CVT — here's how they managed it.