Can An F-22 Raptor Fly Across The Atlantic?

The F-22 Raptor is one of the most advanced fighter jets in existence, and it's also the first 5th-generation fighter to take to the skies. A lot of time, money, and innovation went into developing it for the U.S. Air Force, and while it's been flying for over 20 years, the F-22 Raptor has yet to achieve a kill in combat. That doesn't make it any less lethal than any other fighter. Should the F-22 have a chance to take out an enemy aircraft, the odds are definitely in the Raptor's favor.

Most of the attention the F-22 receives involves its high-end stealth technology, the myriad of weapons it can carry, and the fact that it's one of the few fighter jets the U.S. refuses to export. Additional areas of interest deal with speed and range, and the F-22 is no slouch in either area. The aircraft carries 18,000 pounds of fuel internally, but that number increases to 26,000 pounds with two external tanks. It can reach Mach 2 (1,535 mph) with its supercruise ability and fly for 1,850 miles with external wing fuel tanks attached.

That's decidedly not enough to cross the Atlantic Ocean. Depending on where they take off and land, the distance between the United States and Europe or Africa is many thousands of miles. Despite the distance, F-22s have crossed the Atlantic many times. The first such trans-Atlantic crossing occurred in July 2008, when three F-22s traveled from Royal Air Force Fairford, England, to Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, a distance of approximately 3,600 miles.