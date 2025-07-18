How Fast Can A Private Jet Fly Across The US?
Traveling from the east coast of the United States to the west coast used to take many weeks to accomplish, using horses and wagons to make the trip. Nowadays, though, you can get from end to end thanks to commercial air travel. On average, you are looking at around six hours of flight time to get from New York City's JFK Airport to Los Angeles' LAX. That is if you are on a plane like the Boeing 767-400, which is what Delta uses to make that particular route. Those airports are a little over 2,800 miles apart, meaning you will be traveling at over 500 mph during that trip.
You also have the option to fly cross-country in a private jet if you make the absurd amount of money it takes to own one. Generally speaking, private jets can make that trip much faster than commercial flights, but it does depend on the class of the jet. Light jets can't quite compete with cross-country commercial planes in speed, ranging between 403 mph to 518 mph on average at cruising altitude. Midsize and heavy jets, however, can greatly outpace them. The former range from 518 mph to 598 mph, and heavy jets can often reach speeds up to 690 mph, which could save you an hour or more of flight time. There are even high-performance private jets, such as the Cessna Citation X+, that can reach speeds up to 717 mph, vastly outpacing most commercial airlines. If you are in one of these larger private jets, you will be making those cross-country trips faster than you even thought possible.
Factors beyond the jet itself
You may be under the impression that the reason these private jets can travel so much faster than commercial airliners has to do with the plane itself. That is partly true. Most notably, private jets are significantly lighter than commercial airliners, meaning that they are able to accelerate at a much quicker pace to get you to that top cruising speed. However, the speed advantages of the private jet are not limited just to the actual aircraft. They also gain speed because of where they are in the sky.
Private jets fly at higher altitudes compared to commercial airliners. This is done for a couple of reasons. For one thing, it reduces congestion in the skies and gets smaller private jets out of the flight paths of these larger crafts. More importantly, though, being at a higher altitude means that there is less air density in the sky. Private jets are designed to thrive in this kind of environment. You are able to fly at higher speeds at this density level as there is less resistance put onto the aircraft. That is a functional benefit, but the low air density also reduces the amount of turbulence you can expect on a flight, which makes for a smoother and more luxurious experience. After all, part of the benefit of private air travel is to maximize luxury. Being out of commercial flight paths also gives you more flexibility in your flight route, and you can make adjustments to quicken your pace far easier than on a commercial plane. So, you are on a faster plane in a faster environment.
Private air travel reduces travel time on the ground too
Anyone who has flown before knows that there is a lot more that goes into that trip than just the time in the air. While taking a private jet can most certainly save you quite a bit of time in the air when compared to a commercial flight, where you arguably see even greater time gained is on the ground. If you are taking a commercial flight, you have to deal with a lot: TSA security check points, the boarding process, and seemingly endless queueing. That does not even include things like flight delays that could sometimes last hours.
With private jets, you basically get to eliminate all of these. You have the luxury of driving straight up to your plane, avoiding the hustle and bustle of a traditional airport altogether. Your security check is personal and quick. Because you are not in the flight path of all the commercial flights in the air, you get to take off very quickly as well. You get to check your bags directly onto your plane, meaning you also get to save time once you land by picking them straight off your plane too.
Being able to get from end of the United States to the other in under six hours might sound incredibly appealing if you have the money for a private jet. However, you really should consider the carbon footprint of a private jet carrying just a few people and wonder if your speed convenience is worth the environmental impact.