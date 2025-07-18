How Fast Can A Private Jet Fly Across The US?

Traveling from the east coast of the United States to the west coast used to take many weeks to accomplish, using horses and wagons to make the trip. Nowadays, though, you can get from end to end thanks to commercial air travel. On average, you are looking at around six hours of flight time to get from New York City's JFK Airport to Los Angeles' LAX. That is if you are on a plane like the Boeing 767-400, which is what Delta uses to make that particular route. Those airports are a little over 2,800 miles apart, meaning you will be traveling at over 500 mph during that trip.

You also have the option to fly cross-country in a private jet if you make the absurd amount of money it takes to own one. Generally speaking, private jets can make that trip much faster than commercial flights, but it does depend on the class of the jet. Light jets can't quite compete with cross-country commercial planes in speed, ranging between 403 mph to 518 mph on average at cruising altitude. Midsize and heavy jets, however, can greatly outpace them. The former range from 518 mph to 598 mph, and heavy jets can often reach speeds up to 690 mph, which could save you an hour or more of flight time. There are even high-performance private jets, such as the Cessna Citation X+, that can reach speeds up to 717 mph, vastly outpacing most commercial airlines. If you are in one of these larger private jets, you will be making those cross-country trips faster than you even thought possible.