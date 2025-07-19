This Viral Woodworking Finger Joint Bit Can Help You Interlock Pieces Of Wood Like A Pro

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a woodworker and follow social media, you may have seen the viral TikTok video by dustylumberco that was posted on August 26, 2023. While YouTube has some of the best woodworking channels, TikTok also has a sizable following of woodworkers. The one minute and nine second video giving us a glimpse of the Freud finger joint bit in action has been viewed around 72.6 million times as of this writing.

While dustylumberco's videos don't offer a lot of detail, the description of the Freud finger joint bit video relays it was the first time they'd used it, and they "definitely used too much ... glue." So, don't look at the video expecting an in depth "how to" as it's more of an example of using the tool to create interlocking pieces of wood.

The Freud finger joint bit is available from The Home Depot, with free delivery to a Home Depot near you or directly to your home, and other retailers specializing in woodworking equipment. Amazon also has the tool listed for sale online with free shipping if you'd rather go that route. The tool sells for $85.04 at either listed retailer, but some specialty shops have it listed at a higher price.